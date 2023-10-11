XYO (XYO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.63 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $40.63 million and $580,864.71 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007448 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 235.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00020955 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015467 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00013384 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,097.28 or 1.00011020 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0030073 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $649,343.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.