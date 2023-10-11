Ethereum Price Reaches $1,571.17 on Major Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $188.94 billion and approximately $5.59 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,571.17 or 0.05798890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00034697 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00024631 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010758 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002133 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,252,074 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

