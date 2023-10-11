Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 450 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after buying an additional 962,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,434,000 after buying an additional 1,202,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,966,000 after buying an additional 235,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.91.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.86 and a 1-year high of $92.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.