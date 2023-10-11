Arcataur Capital Management LLC Invests $62.04 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 139,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,037,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 25.4% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $436.41 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $337.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $442.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

