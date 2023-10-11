Keene & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

