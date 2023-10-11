Sageworth Trust Co Has $14.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,968,000 after buying an additional 2,535,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $436.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $337.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

