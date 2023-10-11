Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Purchases 367 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

NYSE:PFE opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

