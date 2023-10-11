VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $486,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

VERITY Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Flagstone Financial Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 262,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 357,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.87. 636,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,104. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $48.54. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0793 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

