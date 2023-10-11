Inlet Private Wealth LLC Purchases 9,206 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Koninklijke Philips makes up about 1.2% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1,070.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.18. 465,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,611. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.28.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

