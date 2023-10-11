Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,800 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,387,000 after buying an additional 249,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ST traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.84. The company had a trading volume of 180,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,555. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $36.06 and a one year high of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.12.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on ST. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

