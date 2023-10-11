Inlet Private Wealth LLC Takes $2.37 Million Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 156,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Apple Hospitality REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APLE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. 125,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.14. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.14%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $75,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 573,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,636,752.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

