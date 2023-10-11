Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,830 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cannae worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,140,000 after buying an additional 51,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cannae by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,903,000 after purchasing an additional 84,346 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cannae by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,941,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,085,000 after purchasing an additional 311,411 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cannae by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,128,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,487,000 after purchasing an additional 392,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cannae by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

Insider Activity at Cannae

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $933,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,975,601.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cannae Price Performance

NYSE:CNNE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 252,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,542. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. On average, analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.