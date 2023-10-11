Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/6/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $89.00 to $92.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

10/6/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $43.00 to $44.00.

9/26/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

9/14/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/30/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

8/23/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ APLS traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.91. 248,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,624. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.10. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 212.82%. The company’s revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $484,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,313 shares in the company, valued at $43,057,718.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $484,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,057,718.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $6,262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,729,346.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 210,651 shares of company stock worth $8,662,945 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $54,164,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,125,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,194,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

