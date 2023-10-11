Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $160.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Jabil traded as high as $136.75 and last traded at $136.50, with a volume of 137039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.33.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $1,918,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,968,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at $266,023,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,647 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,213. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 73.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

