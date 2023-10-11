iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.91. 190,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,038. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.25 and a 1-year high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

