Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VOO traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $400.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,865. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

