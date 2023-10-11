Truist Financial Cuts Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $25.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.15.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.82. 4,137,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,660,060. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,790 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,082,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

