Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN GLO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.46. 17,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,281. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 260,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Featured Articles

