ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0969 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This is a boost from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.10.

ADENTRA Price Performance

HDIUF remained flat at $21.04 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30. ADENTRA has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $27.70.

Get ADENTRA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HDIUF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ADENTRA from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

ADENTRA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, home centers, and architects and designers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.