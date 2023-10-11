First American Trust FSB Sells 243 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First American Trust FSB cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

