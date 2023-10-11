Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $432,000 Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,811 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $39.08.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on FCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

