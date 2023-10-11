Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 3,034 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Clorox by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. Bank of America decreased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

Clorox Stock Up 0.7 %

CLX opened at $123.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.17, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

