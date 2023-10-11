Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GLO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.46. 17,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,281. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $6.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 260,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 51.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

