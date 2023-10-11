Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE HUBB opened at $307.78 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $209.96 and a twelve month high of $340.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,266,075.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

