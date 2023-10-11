VERITY Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.8% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.34 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.75.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

