Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Ingevity by 12,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ingevity by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 547.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on NGVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NGVT stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.22. 14,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,021. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.43 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

