Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 283.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth $805,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 70.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 8.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LANC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lancaster Colony stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.93. 5,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,148. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.46. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 84.37%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

