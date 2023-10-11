Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned 0.06% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Several research firms recently commented on SUPN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $162,214.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,015.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.71. 13,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,245. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

