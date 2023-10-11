Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 3,000 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.9 %

WST stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.97. 16,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,280. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $389.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total transaction of $666,187.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,271.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total transaction of $666,187.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,271.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

