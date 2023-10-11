6,500 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.32. The company had a trading volume of 76,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.03 and a 200 day moving average of $135.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DGX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

