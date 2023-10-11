Colony Family Offices LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 20,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $188.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.41. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

