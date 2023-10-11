Colony Family Offices LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Colony Family Offices LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,831,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058,263 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,347,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,304,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,851,000 after buying an additional 3,121,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

