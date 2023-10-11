Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Position Increased by Northern Capital Management Inc.

Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 316,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 16.1% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $21,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 116.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $69.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.