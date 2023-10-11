BIP Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)

BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LWLG. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 153.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 216,428 shares in the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 303,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frederick J. Leonberger sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $379,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lightwave Logic Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LWLG opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.