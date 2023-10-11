BIP Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,101 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock opened at $177.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.87.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

