Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Boosted by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,348,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.80.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

