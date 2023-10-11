Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases Shares of 1,636 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $155.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.20. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

