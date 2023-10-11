Grove Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $130.17 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.09 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.