Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Raised by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 217.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $130.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

