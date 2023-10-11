9,822 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Acquired by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $467,572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $41.47. 65,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

