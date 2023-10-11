Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 37,086 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Carson Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,086 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 73.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 115.5% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE JXN traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 33,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,358. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $175,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,070.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

