Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $4.47

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.64. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 549,966 shares changing hands.

DADA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.73 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $325.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

