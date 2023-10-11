Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $2.16

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.23. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 367,227 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUR. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “inline” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.61.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,625.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,038,822 shares of company stock worth $6,575,823 over the last quarter. 18.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 127,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth about $543,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,630,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 89,330 shares during the period. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

