Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Up to $4.51

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.51, but opened at $4.69. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 16,068,256 shares.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 136,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 84,450 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,121,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

