CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Gap Up to $32.08

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $32.08, but opened at $33.50. CAVA Group shares last traded at $32.28, with a volume of 593,401 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAVA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised CAVA Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on CAVA Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.98.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $172.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.21 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,310,727,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $265,169,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,188,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,188,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,408,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

