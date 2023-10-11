Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up to $7.16

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.16, but opened at $7.80. Plug Power shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 19,877,289 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Plug Power from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Northland Securities upgraded Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Plug Power from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Capital lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.59.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Plug Power

In related news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Plug Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.