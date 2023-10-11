Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.47

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 273384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRM shares. UBS Group cut Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $551.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $76.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 24.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

See Also

