Wipro (WIT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 18th. Analysts expect Wipro to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 15.94%. On average, analysts expect Wipro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Wipro stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 373,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WIT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wipro

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Wipro by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Wipro by 24.2% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wipro in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wipro

(Get Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.