Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.36

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.36 and last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 100778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

Get Coursera alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on COUR

Coursera Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. Analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,569,770.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 38,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $592,182.78. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 998,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,509,588.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $917,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,569,770.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 756,004 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,658. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.