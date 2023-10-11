ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.80

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 303417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $23.40 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ACM Research from $14.20 to $16.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

ACM Research Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.08.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $144.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.32 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 14.48%. Research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 32,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $444,557.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,996.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 32,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $444,557.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,996.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $16,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,098 shares of company stock valued at $4,184,957 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 231.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 212.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 69.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 194.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 458,096 shares during the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

